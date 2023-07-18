A wildly popular hot spring and hike in Alberta's Rockies might be closed all summer

Officials with Jasper National Park say a popular hot spring and hiking trail may not be accessible until sometime in August, as the summer draws to a close.

The park updated visitors over the weekend stating that Miette Road and Miette Hot Springs remain closed and an area closure order is in place for public safety, which also includes access to the Sulphur Skyline Trailhead.

The area was heavily impacted in early June when a storm walloped the park, bringing with it up to 100 mm of precipitation in some areas, falling as both snow and rain.

You might also like: Calgarians sound off on the most overrated things about the Calgary Stampede (VIDEO)

This hiking trail in Alberta leads you to colourful rocks and stunning views (PHOTOS)

Two spots in Alberta tapped by National Geographic as best for outdoor adventures

“We recognize this situation impacts visitors’ travel plans and is difficult for businesses and their staff,” the park added.

The park says an engineering firm is expected to deliver its final report “in early August,” with short-term recommendations to allow safe vehicle access to the hot spring and surrounding area.

“If the report determines that a portion of the road can safely be used for single-lane alternating traffic, Parks Canada is prepared to implement mitigations to allow access as soon as possible.”

The area under the closure begins 100 meters southeast of the entrance to Miette Campground and has been in effect since June 22.

Violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act, with a maximum penalty of $25,000.