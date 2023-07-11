This hiking trail in Alberta leads you to colourful rocks and stunning views (PHOTOS)

If you are looking for a new hiking spot to check out, one trail in western Alberta offers up some gorgeous colourful rocks and stunning views along the way.

Nestled near Abraham Lake, just west of Nordegg, Tuff Puff is an 11.1 km out-and-back trail that holds plenty of wicked views the whole time you are gaining elevation.

The hike looms towards a 1,000-metre elevation gain, so it isn’t for the faint of heart, but the payoff surely is there once you reach the top of the mountains.

There you will find some neat colourful rocks, which make for the perfect Instagram photo. Depending on what time of year you go, prepare to encounter some snow near the top of the mountain (we had to cross a decent amount during our time there).

Just peep those views, so many stunning mountains alongside the North Saskatchewan River.

Be sure to pack plenty of snacks and water — this hiking trail will surely drain you of lots of energy.

How far away is it?

If you are travelling from Edmonton, it’ll take you about three hours and 41 minutes to get to the trailhead parking lot.

If you are visiting from Calgary, it’ll take you a little over three hours to get to the trailhead parking lot.

Be sure to get there at a decent time — this hike will take at least four hours and the lot tends to fill up more as the late morning and early afternoon hours roll in.

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen and stay hydrated when checking out the Tuff Puff hiking trail in Alberta. While you’re at it, why not visit some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province? Or enjoy some bucket list eats. Hiking season will be over before we know it!