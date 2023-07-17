Calgarians sound off on the most overrated things about the Calgary Stampede (VIDEO)

The Calgary Stampede may have wrapped for another year, but some Calgarians had plenty to say when it came to overrated things about The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Daily Hive was on the Stampede grounds and asked attendees “What do you think the most overrated part of Stampede is?” and plenty of people weighed in.

“The crowds, like I can’t stand this heat and the crowds,” one person said.

“Definitely the rides, the lines are too long,” said another attendee, with another agreeing that they were going to say the rides as well.

You can check out what Calgarians and visitors to the Stampede had to say to the question below.

People also commented on Daily Hive Calgary’s post, with one person saying “The Stampede! The Stampede itself is overrated,” while another added, “So in other words, everything.”

All in all, the 2023 Calgary Stampede saw 1,384,632 people attend.