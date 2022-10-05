Michael Bublé delivers jab to Johnny Gaudreau at Calgary concert

Revenge is a dish best served at a Michael Bublé concert, apparently.

Bublé, performing Tuesday at the Saddledome, roasted former Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and his decision to leave the team in favour of a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season.

Bublé, a noted Vancouver Canucks fan, was draped in a Flames jersey when delivering the jab.

“I don’t want to play where it’s hard,” Bublé said at the concert, according to a spectator. “I don’t want to win the Stanley Cup.”

Michael Bublé just absolutely roasted Johnny Gaudreau at the concert in Calgary "I don't want to play where it's hard. I don't want to win the Stanley Cup" We stan Michael Bublé — John MacKinnon (@johnmackinnon24) October 5, 2022

Gaudreau, plucked out of the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2011 NHL Draft before spending all eight seasons and 602 NHL games in Flames silks, came to the conclusion with wife Meredith that a change of scenery would be best right before the opening of free agency.

He was reportedly offered $10.5 million a season over eight years to stay with the Flames.

Michael Buble sings final song at @cgysaddledome in a Flames jersey last night. Do you think he will but on an Oiler’s uniform in Edmonton tonight? pic.twitter.com/NOB603laV3 — Tom Young (@tfy1958) October 5, 2022

“Calgary is a special place for me,” Gaudreau said in his introductory press conference with the Blue Jackets in July. “I was part of the organization for 12 years and I loved every second I was there. But for me, I think it was just time for me to make a little bit of a change, I think. I’ll leave it at that. But it was a special place for me. The fans were great to me.

“Our decision was it was best for us not to go back to Calgary and then we decided to figure out what the best option for us was, and Columbus was right up at the top of the list there. It had no reason on whether it was close to home or not. They were a team that I was really excited about.”

In 602 career NHL games, all with Calgary, Gaudreau amassed 609 points (210 goals, 399 assists). He had an NHL career-high 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) with the Flames in 2021-22.

The 29-year-old returns to the Saddledome as a visitor for the first time when Calgary hosts Columbus on January 23.