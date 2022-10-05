Boomer in the Morning show team reunites with new Flames video podcast

Boomer is back.

Beloved former Sportsnet 960 Morning Show host Dean “Boomer” Molberg and Ryan Pinder, alongside ex-Calgary Flames defenceman Rhett Warrener, are returning to the airwaves, sort of, as part of a Nation Network venture launching a Calgary-based video podcast series titled Barn Burner.

The trio exited Sportsnet 960 earlier this year, with Warrener originally leaving Boomer in the Morning in March, before Boomer himself departed in June with Pinder following one month later.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Nation Network and work together to take our show to another level,” Molberg said. “We are very impressed with the commitment and vision The Nation Network and Playmaker have for our show, FlamesNation, and the entire network moving forward. Hockey fans consume content differently today, and we are thrilled to have the freedom and flexibility to create things where, when, and how we want.”

The podcast’s official channel has teased a reunion over the past few weeks.

pic.twitter.com/B10MTeEGQv — Barnburner with Boomer & Pinder and Rhett Warrener (@Barnburnerfn) September 20, 2022

Rhett’s back? pic.twitter.com/qWOWymkRdn — Barnburner with Boomer & Pinder and Rhett Warrener (@Barnburnerfn) September 22, 2022

The show will be clipped and distributed across YouTube, TikTok, and all other social media platforms of Flames Nation and The Nation Network.

Barn Burner is expected to launch next week.

Playmaker Capital, the owner of The Nation Network, is also launching a daily show in connection with The Leafs Nation featuring former Rogers Sportsnet NHL and fantasy contributor Nick Alberga and former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jay Rosehill.

The Nation Network “is a leading North American hockey-first sports media and lifestyle brand, enabling passionate fans to engage with their favourite teams across audio-video content, web properties, social media, fantasy content, merchandise, and live events,” it said in a release.

The outlet will air five shows, including Barn Burner, Leafs Morning Take, Daily Faceoff Live, Oilers Nation Everyday, and Canucks Conversation, as well as DFO Rundown twice weekly and Dropping The Gloves three times per week.

The daily schedule is as follows:

Leafs Morning Take at 11 am ET

Daily Faceoff Live at 12 pm ET

Barn Burner at 12:30 pm ET

OilersNation Everyday at 2 pm ET

Canucks Conversion at 4 pm ET

The news of the new Nation Network lineup comes one day after Sportsnet 960 announced its new fall lineup, including the launch of several new shows.