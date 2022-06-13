Michael Bublé announces Calgary show in new upcoming tour

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Canada’s favourite crooner is back on tour and he’s making a slew of stops in the mother country — including a performance in Calgary.
On Monday, Michael Bublé announced that after kicking things off in his home hometown of Vancouver, he would be bringing his Higher tour to Scotiabank Saddledome on October 4.
He will also be performing in Edmonton on October 5.
Tickets for all Canadian dates will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time.
While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.
The four-time Grammy winner and 14-time JUNO winner is beloved for his litany of hits as well as his personal take on the classics.
The full list of Canadian concert dates is as follows:
October 1 – Vancouver – BC – Rogers Arena
October 4 – Calgary – AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
October 5 – Edmonton – AB – Rogers Place
October 7 – Winnipeg – MB – Canada Life Centre
October 12 – Toronto – ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 14 – Ottawa – ON – Canadian Tire Centre
October 15 – Hamilton – ON – FirstOntario Centre
October 18 – Montreal – QC – Bell Centre
October 19 – Quebec – QC – Centre Videotron
October 21 – Halifax – NS – Scotiabank Centre
October 22 – Moncton – NB – Avenir Centre
For tickets/additional information, you can visit the singer’s website.
With files from Al Sciola