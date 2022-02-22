Michael Bublé and wife are expecting their fourth child
BC-born Michael Bublé made a big announcement on Tuesday: his wife is pregnant with another little Bublé.
That will make four kids for the crooner’s growing, happy family.
“Ooops! We did it again 🤭… [email protected] en camino 💛✨🤰🏼❤️,” tweeted the singer.
Fans and friends commented with their support, looking forward to meeting the little bean when it’s finally born.
“The BEST news!!!! 😍👏” commented Warner Records.
Another user commented, “You could see the bump in the new video! My mom caught it and we had to rewind! Congrats Bublés! ❤️”
But some still aren’t satisfied.
“I want TEN MORE please and thank you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” said one fan.
His wife, Luisana Lopilato, flashed her baby bump in her husband’s music video for the song “I’ll Never Not Love You” before Bublé dropped the news.