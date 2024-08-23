FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsFood News

You can meet the real Uncle Tetsu in Alberta this weekend

Aug 23 2024, 6:44 pm
Uncle Tetsu fans, listen up! This weekend, the man, the myth, the legend behind the iconic Japanese Cheesecake brand will be heading to Alberta.

That’s right. Uncle Tetsu will appear at Uncle Tetsu’s Alberta locations at West Edmonton Mall and CrossIron Mills.

On Saturday, August 24, Uncle Tetsu will be at WEM for one hour starting at 2 pm, where he’ll be meeting fans. He will then make his way to Calgary for an appearance at CrossIron Mills on Sunday, August 25, starting at noon for around one hour.

Uncle Tetsu, who was born and raised in Hakata, Japan, learnt how to bake from a young age, helping his parents who owned a cake shop.

After opening several businesses throughout the 1970s and ’80s, Uncle Tetsu opened his own cake shop, Hana Jam, with his wife Kimiyo. Here, he first offered the uniquely soft and fluffy Japanese Cheesecake he is known for.

In 1990, Uncle Tetsu opened his first shop specializing in his famous Japanese cheesecake, which has now become a global phenomenon with locations across Canada and around the world.

So if you want the opportunity to meet an iconic figure in the food industry, be sure to pay a visit to Uncle Tetsu this weekend.

