Tim McGraw and Keith Urban are coming to Calgary for Country Thunder

Two of country music’s biggest names are coming to Calgary next summer with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban headlining Country Thunder.

McGraw was most recently in southern Alberta at the Big Valley Jamboree last year while Urban is returning to the city where he played the Grey Cup Halftime show back in 2019.

McGraw headlined the Country Thunder before, back in 2016 when the festival took place at Prairie Winds Park.

This year’s festivities will take place from August 18 to 20 at Fort Calgary.

The massive country music festival announced part of its lineup for next summer and the two country legends are highlighting a stacked weekend.

Along with McGraw and Urban you can check out Joe Pardi, Midland, Kip Moore, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Hailey Witters, Nate Smith, Josh Ross, Shane Profitt, and Mackenzie Carpenter

More acts are to be announced in the next few weeks.

Country music fans in Calgary are in for an amazing summer with Country Thunder, Shania Twain returning to Calgary in May and, of course, the Calgary Stampede.

Passes for the full weekend are available now.