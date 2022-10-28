Honey, I'm Home: Shania Twain announces two shows in Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Calgary! The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to the Scotiabank Saddledome next May.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am for Twain’s Queen of Me Tour, with special guest Lindsay Ell joining as Twain’s opening act.

This just in – @ShaniaTwain is coming to Calgary to spend two nights at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tickets on sale Friday November 4.

This is welcome news to Shania fans in Calgary, with her last performance in YYC in May of 2018 during her Now Tour. Before that, she visited cowtown with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

Twain will also make stops in Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.