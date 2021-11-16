BVJ returning to Alberta in 2022 with headliners Eric Church, Tim McGraw

The biggest stars in country music are returning to central Alberta, with the Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) announcing its 2022 lineup.

Headliners and arena-country veterans Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Dallas Smith, Trace Adkins, and Dustin Lynch are all set to appear during the festival, which runs from July 28 to 31, 2022.

Additional performers include Hardy, James Barker Band, Dallas Smith, Terri Clark, Mackenzie Porter, Dustin Lynch, Trace Adkins, and Michelle Wright.

It’ll be BVJ’s first showing since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 festivals being called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fest says it plans to comply with any provincial mandates that exist in the summer of 2022. All ticket holders will be informed of any requirements via email.

Tickets for general admission to take in all three-days of the festival start at $245 and can be purchased here. If you are looking to splurge, the three-day standing pit passes go for $545.

Camping, with many areas already sold out, ranges from $195 to $350 for oversized spots.

So grab your tickets and get ready for some good country music. We can’t wait for next summer!