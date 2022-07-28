Marlow’s Floralworks, a fun, friendly, and floral plant shop, has a hidden secret to enjoy if you know where to look.

Located on 4th Street SW, this spot has a secret tea garden sneakily hiding behind its florist front. It’s accessible behind the wooden gate and through a tiny alleyway off to the left side of the building. It’s unsuspecting and easy to miss if you’re just wandering past the store.

This is a chance to surround yourself with lush greenery and blooming flowers and enjoy a delightful cup of tea in this hidden tea garden in downtown Calgary.

A few options on the tea menu here include indulgent flavours like Spicy & Passionate, Raspberry Punch, or Hope & Prosperity. We don’t know about you, but we sure could do with a big mug of all of those things!

The signature teas will set you back a mere $5.50 for a cup or $10.50 for a pot. Using ingredients such as organic hibiscus flowers, fresh lemon, organic cranberries, and fresh mojito mint leaves, this truly is a divine experience.

If you’re feeling peckish, why not splurge on a little dessert? Marlow’s Floralworks offers treats and snacks by the plenty, including banana bread, quinoa cookies, mini quiches, waffle cookies, chocolate wafer rolls, merengues, and macaroons!

Excuse us while we wipe the little trail of drool from our chin.

After you’ve relaxed and filled up on hope and prosperity, head to the florist and browse the vast selection of indoor plants, floral arrangements, and outdoor planters.

