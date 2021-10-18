Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Chelsea Handler will be paying a visit to Calgary this coming winter.

The comedian, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author has announced additional performances for her upcoming “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.

Handler will be performing in Calgary on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

The 48-date tour includes several other Canadian stops, including Vancouver and Toronto.

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny — 2022 tour dates:

Friday, January 7, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Jack Singer Concert Hall

Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Friday, February 4, 2022 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Saturday, February 5, 2022 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, March 11, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Saturday, March 12, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Sunday, March 13, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – National Arts Centre

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 22 at 10 am online. According to Ticketmaster, all attendees must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

When: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Jack Singer Concert Hall (225 8th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online starting Friday, October 22 at 10 am

With files from Vincent Plana