Marina Dosa and Tandoori Grill has two locations in Calgary, and we popped into one of them to check it out.

It’s a place where culinary worlds collide to bring you a delectable fusion of Indo-Chinese and North and South Indian delights, according to its website.

This spot says it has served more than a million dosas, which means it must be doing something very right.

It’s safe to say we were excited to try it for ourselves.

Imagine the perfect harmony of aromatic spices, chilis, and the richness of soy sauce. Brace yourself for a flavour explosion because this place does not disappoint.

We stopped by to try one of its signature dosa dishes and were immediately greeted by a sizzling smell of tandoori magic and two very pleasant staff members.

We had a seat and flipped through its thick menu.

If you’re looking for appetizers to kick start your lunch or dinner, its soups start at $6, and its Live Chaat Specials such as Samosa Cholle, Aloo Tikki Cholle, and Dahi Papri Chaat are just $7.50.

Heading over to the main courses, you can choose from an enormous range of made-to-order dishes.

Veg Tandoori Specials will set you back $13, and the Non-Veg Tandoori Specials such as Chicken Tikka, Achari Fish, and Malai Chicken are only $14.

Its signature dosas are between $8 and $15.

Pack it full of vegetables with the Paneer Masala, Eggplant Dosa, Channa Chat Masala Dosa, or get your protein in with the Chicken Tikka Dosa, Mutton Dosa, Egg Dosa, or Chili Prawn Dosa.

We selected their signature dosa with butter chicken.

We did go over our regular $15 Cheap Eats budget by $0.75…but it was so worth it.

Picture a luscious crepe, with an Indian twist! Dosas are crispy, golden wonders stuffed full of vegetables and meats. This one was particularly awesome.

Do yourself a favour and check out Marina Dosa and Tandoori Grill for yourself.

Marina Dosa and Tandoori Grill

Address: 3132 26 Street NE #301, Calgary, AB T1Y 6Z1

Phone: 403-454-4955

Address: 3690 Westwinds Drive NE #315, Calgary, AB T3J 5H3

Phone: 403-293-6993