People in Alberta will have one less hour in their day to shop at Real Canadian Superstore locations, with the stores across the province rolling back their hours slightly.

In an email to Daily Hive, Loblaw Public Relations confirmed the change to stores across the province, adding that it was an “operational decision.”

To avoid any inconvenience, Loblaws encourages customers to “check their local store’s website for operating hours, as these vary by location.”

Whispers of the operation hours changing appeared on Reddit earlier this month, drawing anger from some people.

“Coming Soon for YOUR convenience: Shorter business hours,” wrote one user, while another chimed in hitting us with the nostalgia factor saying, “Remember 24-hour Walmarts? how far we have fallen.”

Another person added that the change will impact their routine, saying “As someone who routinely works until 10 pm, this sucks.”

There are more than 120 Real Canadian Superstores across the country, with more than 30 of them being in Alberta.