Shop local at two night markets coming to Calgary this weekend

Not one but two night markets are taking place in Calgary this weekend.

Shop local at the Inglewood Night Market on August 13, and then check out the 4th Street Night Market on August 14.

The much-loved Inglewood Night Market made a comeback this summer, while the 4th Street event is a brand new addition to the roster this year.

Both Calgary night markets offer shoppers the chance to peruse local goodies, hit up some food trucks, and enjoy live performances.

Inglewood Night Market-goers can expect to find a variety of products up for sale, from coffee roasters to vintage goods, jewellery to skincare. Over 90 vendors will be set up along the street, including many of the same local merchants and trunk show booths that fans of the market know and love.

The family- and dog-friendly Inglewood event will have an all-ages licensed area, serving beer from Village Brewery on tap. The area also boasts seating and a number of food trucks, making it the perfect spot to take a break from shopping.

For music lovers, there will be a stage set up at the end of 11th street, near Cold Garden Beverage Company, with rotating live performances by local bands.

New this year, the 4th Street Market gives Calgarians a chance to shop local and reconnect with the community against the stunning backdrop of the Elbow River.

The 4th Street-Mission event will be a vibrant street-style market featuring local artists, makers, and vendors, along with food trucks and live music and entertainment.

Both events are free and open to the public with no admission charge, so get out there, shop local, and embrace these vibrant Calgary communities this weekend. And don’t fret if you’ve already got plans – both markets are running a couple of editions into September, so you have a few more chances to check them out before summer comes to an end.

Inglewood Night Market

When: August 13 and September 10, 11, and 17

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Cost: Free admission; varies by purchase

4th Street Night Market

When: August 14 and September 4

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: 4th Street and Elbow Drive SW

Cost: Free admission; varies by purchase

