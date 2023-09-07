Road trip from Calgary to one of the most beautiful hotels in the US National Parks

If you are looking for a little getaway to nature and are sick of Alberta’s Rockies, a hotel just four hours away from Calgary in Glacier National Park was named one of the most beautiful US National Parks.

Conde Nast Traveler has released its list of the most beautiful hotels in US National Parks, and Many Glacier Hotel in Glacier National Park made the cut.

The hotel is just a little under four hours drive from Calgary, so if you are looking for a perfect place to stay in nature that’s just over the US border, this is for you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Many Glacier (@manyglacierhotel)

The travel website touts the hotel as being “right on the edge of Swiftcurrent Lake in the northeastern area of the park,” which has been dubbed the “Switzerland of North America.”

The hotel also landed on the list thanks to its five-story chalet that holds both suites and standard rooms, plus activities like “boat cruises, horseback riding, and tours in one of the park’s famous Red Buses.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiftcurrent Motor Inn and Cabins (@swiftcurrentmotorinn)

You can see the full list of the most beautiful national parks hotels in the US here.