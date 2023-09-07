9 homes for sale in Alberta for under $75,000 (PHOTOS)
Sep 7 2023, 5:58 pm
Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of homes for sale that are well under your budget in less populated areas.
So much so that if you take a deep dive into Re/Max, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $75,000.
Hardisty
5128 49th Street
- Sale price: $60,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 864 square feet
Wainwright
1126 2nd Avenue
- Sale price: $59,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 840 square feet
Provost
5220 48th Street
- Sale price: $69,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,164 square feet
Smoky Lake Town
4204 50th Street
- Sale price: $64,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 624 square feet
Amisk
5012 49th Street
- Sale price: $61,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,012 square feet
Spirit River
5015 46th Avenue
- Sale price: $75,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 788 square feet
Wildwood
4728 52nd Avenue
- Sale price: $59,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 828 square feet
Bonnyville
5101 52nd Avenue
- Sale price: $55,000
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 864 square feet
Fairview
11108 107th Avenue
- Sale price: $39,500
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 709 square feet