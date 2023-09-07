Real EstateUrbanized

9 homes for sale in Alberta for under $75,000 (PHOTOS)

Sep 7 2023, 5:58 pm
Royal LePage Mighty Peace Realty | Century 21 Leading

Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of homes for sale that are well under your budget in less populated areas.

So much so that if you take a deep dive into Re/Max, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $75,000.

Hardisty

Century 21 Connect Realty

Century 21 Connect Realty

5128 49th Street 

  • Sale price: $60,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 864 square feet

Wainwright

Cheryl MacIsaac, Re/Max Baughan Realty Ltd.

Cheryl MacIsaac, Re/Max Baughan Realty Ltd.

1126 2nd Avenue

  • Sale price: $59,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 840 square feet

Provost

Exit Key Realty

Exit Key Realty

5220 48th Street

  • Sale price: $69,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,164 square feet

Smoky Lake Town

Mike Ouellet, Re/Max Elite

Mike Ouellet, Re/Max Elite

4204 50th Street

  • Sale price: $64,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 624 square feet

Amisk

Coldwellbanker Hometown Realty

Coldwellbanker Hometown Realty

5012 49th Street

  • Sale price: $61,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,012 square feet

Spirit River

Real Broker

Real Broker

5015 46th Avenue

  • Sale price: $75,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 788 square feet

Wildwood

homes for sale Alberta

Century 21 Leading

homes for sale Alberta

Century 21 Leading

4728 52nd Avenue

  • Sale price: $59,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 828 square feet

Bonnyville

homes for sale Alberta

Panache Realty Ltd.

homes for sale Alberta

Panache Realty Ltd.

5101 52nd Avenue

  • Sale price: $55,000
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 864 square feet

Fairview

homes for sale Alberta

Royal LePage Mighty Peace Realty

homes for sale Alberta

Royal LePage Mighty Peace Realty

11108 107th Avenue

  • Sale price: $39,500
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 709 square feet
