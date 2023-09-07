9 homes for sale in Alberta for under $75,000 (PHOTOS)

Prices may be on the rise in major urban areas in Alberta, but if you are looking for some cheaper alternatives, there are plenty of homes for sale that are well under your budget in less populated areas.

So much so that if you take a deep dive into Re/Max, there are a number of houses across Alberta you can nab for prices under $75,000.

Also, if you are a bit of a daydreamer, we suggest checking out the most expensive homes on the market in Calgary and Edmonton. Sure, they may be listed for millions of dollars, but mega homes are pretty neat to check out.

Hardisty

Sale price: $60,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

864 square feet

Wainwright

Sale price: $59,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

840 square feet

Provost

Sale price: $69,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

1,164 square feet

Smoky Lake Town

Sale price: $64,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

624 square feet

Amisk

Sale price: $61,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,012 square feet

Spirit River

Sale price: $75,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

788 square feet

Wildwood

Sale price: $59,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

828 square feet

Bonnyville

Sale price: $55,000

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

864 square feet

Fairview