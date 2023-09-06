$5.95M Alberta mansion with a private guest house, a sports bar and a pond (PHOTOS)

If country living is your thing, a massive equestrian estate with breathtaking views of the Alberta Rockies and even a private guest house could be yours for a cool $5,950,000.

Located just west of Millarville, the mansion sits on a wicked 147 acres of land and spans nearly 5,200 square feet with six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The ceilings in the home are wildly high, and the kitchen boasts a gorgeous dine-in island bathed in natural light.

You might also like: This $3.25M Edmonton mansion looks like it's from a fancy fairy tale (PHOTOS)

An Alberta hotel was just named the best in Canada (PHOTOS)

Calgary rent prices have risen by about 40% since 2020

The main bedroom has in-floor heating and also runs throughout the main level. Four fireplaces warm the entire home, perfect for those cold winter days!

There’s also a private rooftop observatory, a sports bar, an exercise room, a home theatre room with a 90-inch TV, a sports court, and horse stalls in an indoor heated riding arena.

There are also two heated workshops on the property, perfect for all your hobbies and chores.

If you want to give your guests a vast amount of privacy, you can put them up on the cottage on the property that sits beside a pond, letting them feel like they are on vacation while staying with you!

The mansion is set up with smart-home systems and Starlink internet connection throughout the house, arena and cottage, allowing you to be in the 21st century, even while enjoying so much nature.