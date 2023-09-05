Hot and cold: Alberta's September forecast is all over the place

The mornings are getting chillier in Alberta and the leaves are starting to change, and we all know that means fall is on its way.

The Weather Network has released its September forecast, and we are in for a bit of a weather ride as we make our way through the month.

Long sleeves and possibly even mittens might be in the cards for the first half of September, with the forecast calling for below-seasonal temperatures in western Canada, with much of the province sandwiched between below and above-seasonal temperatures.

Our friends in the east can expect above-seasonal temperatures through the first half of the month, The Weather Network’s forecast predicts.

All hope is not lost though — the second half of September is shaping up to be above-seasonal for all of Alberta and Western Canada, too.

So, there you have it.

Remember to enjoy the fall here in Alberta — and that’s where we have you covered, with a complete roundup of the best things to do this fall and Halloween in the province. Enjoy!