This $2.8M mansion just outside Calgary has THREE kitchens and patios galore

If you are a fan of kitchens and patios in a home, this mansion just south of Calgary would make you go absolutely gaga for it.

Located at 250040 Dynasty Drive W in Foothills County, the mansion offers over 9,000 square feet of living space and has a staggering three kitchens and TONS of patios to enjoy.

Listed for a cool $2,790,000, the two-storey estate was built in 2012 and dazzles the moment you arrive on the property thanks to the grand circular driveway and secure gates.

The home holds seven bedrooms with four of them offering private ensuites. It is also home to not one, not two, but THREE kitchens, making it perfect for having friends or family stay over for weeks on end. It can essentially function as a home away from home for your loved ones!

Floor-to-ceiling windows paint the interior of the home with tons of natural light, and the formal living and dining areas are complete with built-ins, a gas fireplace, and cathedral ceilings in the great room.

The home is a great mixture of all tastes thanks to the inclusion of carpet, marble, and hardwood flooring.

The chef’s kitchen features a gorgeous granite island, stainless steel appliances, and a charming breakfast nook.

Other goodies on the home’s main floor include a family room, a summer kitchen, a main floor guest suite with ensuite bathroom, and an office space.

The home’s second floor is where the primary bedroom can be found, complete with a spacious walk-in dressing room, a fireplace, and a lavish five-piece ensuite.

The upper level also boasts a sprawling bonus room and three additional bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

The fully developed walkout basement is an entertainment haven, complete with two bedrooms, a four-piece bath, bar, games and rec room, exercise room, and a sprawling media room. Talk about having it all.

If you like to host and have people to entertain, this mansion is calling your name!

Apart from the living quarters the property features a heated five-car garage which includes RV parking, giving plenty of space for all your vehicles and toys.

You can check out the full listing here.