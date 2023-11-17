There’s a mega-mansion in Calgary with incredible mountain views and stunning, unique architecture that just got over $500,000 cheaper.

Around this time last year, the property at 145 38a Avenue SW was listed for over $4.4 million, but that price has now come down to $3.87 million. That’s a $530,000 price drop!

It’s still going to be out of reach for many Calgarians, but whether you can afford it or not, you just have to see how neat this house is.

The three-bed, three-bath home sprawls across more than 4,700 square feet of living space and blends indoor and outdoor elements together in surprising and unique ways.

There is an indoor garden, as well as outdoor gardens, complete with a fire pit. There is also a glass door leading from the great room to the lower terrace and garden, and “the indoor-outdoor living experience is seamless,” according to its listing.

The breathtaking, unobstructed mountain and valley views appear as though the mansion was designed to frame them like a painting.

The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the property add to that cohesive feeling between the indoors and outdoors.

The interior is also the height of luxury with a primary suite that includes a spa-like, Ritz Carlton-inspired ensuite bathroom to go along with the insane mountain views. It also has ample closet space.

With such a peaceful living space, it might come as no surprise that this property has its very own yoga studio!

The wine cellar and tasting room on the lower level is equally luxurious, with double Mexican-imported antique mesquite doors.

It also has an open-concept kitchen fully equipped with professional-grade appliances combined with rich millwork, oak plank flooring, and a rundle stone central island. You’ll never want to eat out when you’re surrounded by such dazzling interior design.