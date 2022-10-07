It’s certainly one of the most unique homes in Calgary, and this newly listed $4,425,000 home kinda gives fancy museum vibes.

The three-bed, three-bath home sprawls across more than 4,700 square feet of living space at 145 38a Avenue SW.

When you enter the home you’ll wander up the travertine marble ramp adjacent to the indoor garden, catching glimpses of the unobstructed mountain and valley views that you can spot through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The main level features the great room, dining room, kitchen, and main suite.

The open-concept kitchen is dazzling, equipped with professional-grade appliances combined with rich millwork, oak plank flooring, and a rundle stone central island.

You can sneak down to the lower terrace and garden through a glass door from the great room and admire the beauty all around the home.

The upper level is the main suite with a private balcony all to yourself, a large dressing room and a closet.

The lower level has two more bedrooms, a family room, a yoga studio and a spa-like bathroom.

Double Mexican-imported antique mesquite doors lead you to the wine cellar and tasting room, which is never a bad place to end up.

Above the garage, you can find a full independent illegal suite with a separate entrance, perfect if you have family over and they want their own space.

From the entrance foyer, you can get into the inviting terrace with tons of space for entertaining, with storage cabinets and a lovely low rectangular table with a fire pit.

The garage also has space for two parking spots and custom storage units, according to its listing.