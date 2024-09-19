A popular Indigenous footwear shop is set to open a new location just north of Calgary next month.

Manitobah, well-known for its mukluks and moccasins, will open a new YYC outpost in Crossiron Mills on October 10, according to the store’s website.

The Crossiron Mills location will be a kiosk and is part of an expansion into several Canadian shopping centres this year, which includes new locations in Ottawa, Newmarket, London, and Winnipeg.

Our neighbours to the north in Edmonton will also get a new outpost, with a location set to open in Southgate Centre on October 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manitobah (@manitobah)

Manitobah Mukluks was founded by Sean McCormick, a Métis entrepreneur who first established a trading post in 1990 where Indigenous artisans could trade handmade mukluks and moccasins for tanned leather, skins, and furs.

It began global operations in 2008 and, according to its website, remains connected to its roots and continues to provide authentic, Indigenous-designed products that return value to Indigenous communities.

You might also like: 15 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 20 to 22

Lucky Alberta man has smart plans for his $1M lottery win

Calgary Flames re-sign two players on eve of training camp

We love the beautiful craftsmanship of this footwear, and nothing keeps your feet as warm and cozy during a chilly Canadian winter than a good pair of mukluks!

Are you excited to see another Manitobah outpost in YYC?

Address: Crossiron Mills — 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View County

Instagram