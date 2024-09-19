15 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 20 to 22

The cold weather is blowing in, and with it, so many seasonal events are in full swing around Calgary this weekend!

From Beakerhead to football to cozy bookstores, check out these 15 fantastic things to do around the city this weekend.

What: Beakerhead, one of our favourite fall activities, is finally back for 2024! Head to Telus Spark this weekend for three action-packed days of science and experiences that are guaranteed to blow your mind.

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre —220 Saint George’s Drive NE

When: September 20 to 22

Cost: General adult admission is $32.95

What: Join the Boo Crew at Calaway Park this Fall! Stroll through Hallotown… if you dare! Is it scary? No, it’s friendly! Dress up as your favourite family-friendly character and enjoy a day of Fall fun! It’s a spooktacular good time for the whole family.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm until October 14

Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary

Cost: Halloweekends is included with your admission to Calaway Park. Visit

calawaypark.com to purchase Playcation online discount tickets.

What: Catch country music superstar Sam Hunt this weekend as he hits the stage at the ‘dome!

When: September 20 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Starting at $50.75 and can be purchased online here

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for $5.50 for carving.

When: Starting September 13, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $22.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $28.50 at the farm gate.

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Winsport this weekend with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs, dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. It’s shaping up to be a must-do fall activity in Calgary!

When: September 20 to October 31

Where: Winsport, Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Cost: $27.77; find tickets here

What: This award-winning musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers after 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

When: September 17 to 22

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW

Cost: Starts at $111.70; get tickets here

What: Nothing beats a weekend trip to the Crossroads Market; whether you’re looking for produce, meats, bread, cheese, or something handmade, there’s no shortage of fantastic things to check out at this weekend market.

When: Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: 1235 26th Avenue SE

What: This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands, including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram, and Eighty-Eight Brewing.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Cheer on the Stamps this weekend as they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders! Nothing beats the atmosphere at McMahon Stadium on a crisp fall evening.

When: September 20 at 7:30 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium — 1817 Crowchild Trail NW

Cost: Start at $30.50; get tickets here

What: If you’re looking for a truly awe-inspiring experience, there are some awesome shows playing at Telus Spark’s Dome Theatre right now. Whether you’re a nature lover, interested in the science of ice or can’t get enough dinosaurs, they’ll all come to life before your eyes on this big screen.

When: View a list of showtimes here

Where: Telus Spark Science Centre – 220 Saint George’s Drive NE

Cost: Included in the cost of admission and can be purchased here

What: Film lovers, rejoice! Enjoy the best in short- and feature-length cinema when the Calgary International Film Festival returns this weekend!

When: September 19 to 29

Where: Various venues

Cost: Single tickets are available, or bundles begin at $77; find them here

What: If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Danny and Sandy after high school, Jubilations Dinner Theatre has the perfect show for you! Follow the dynamic retro duo into the past and see where their love story went (over a delicious three-course meal!)

When: Running from August 17 to October 19

Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre — 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Tickets start at $75.95 and can be purchased here

Visit a cute bookstore

What: Visiting a bookstore can make for a great date! If you haven’t known each other for long, finding out their favourite reads is a great way to get to know your possible person. If you have been dating for a while, you’re probably pretty comfortable sitting together in silence, which makes this the perfect relaxing date idea!

There are a ton of great bookstores around Calgary, but one of our favourites is Slow Burn Books in Marda Loop — it’s a romance-themed bookstore, so it doesn’t get any more date-y than that!

Take a workshop at Plant

What: It’s long been discussed that doing new things together can strengthen your bond with your partner. What better way to test out that theory than trying a fun plant-themed workshop together? This is a bonus if you live together because you’ll get some cute new home decor out of it that you’ll (hopefully) both agree on. Perfect for the fall, you can even try a broom-making workshop this year!

Visit the Millarville Farmer’s Market

What: The Millarville Market is the best place to soak up all the summer vibes with great food, incredible vendors and cute farm animals to check out. Not to mention the picturesque drive through the foothills to get there.

When: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm until mid-October

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society – 306097 192 Street W

Price: Entry by donation