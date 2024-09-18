Calgary Flames re-sign two players on eve of training camp

The Calgary Flames have re-signed Cole Schwindt and Ilya Solovyov to new contracts on the eve of training camp.

The 23-year-old Schwindt has signed a one-year, two-way contract, paying him $800,000 at the NHL level. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound right-winger appeared in four games with the Flames last season, plus another 66 AHL games with the Calgary Wranglers, where he scored 36 points (14-22-36).

Schwindt was a third-round pick by the Florida Panthers in 2019 and moved to Calgary as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade in 2022.

Solovyov, 24, signed a two-year deal. It’s a two-way deal in year one of the contract, but shifts to a one-way deal in year two. He’ll get paid $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 6-foot-3 blueliner was a seventh-round pick by the Flames in 2020. Solovyov appeared in 10 NHL games last season, notching three points (0-3-3). The native of Belarus played another 51 games in the AHL, posting 15 points (5-10-15).

The Flames begin preseason play in just four days. Their first game is on the road against the Seattle Kraken, and their first game at the Saddledome is on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers.

The regular season begins October 9 in Vancouver, with the home opener in Calgary set for October 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.