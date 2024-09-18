Lucky Alberta man has smart plans for his $1M lottery win

A lucky Alberta man is seven digits richer after matching seven numbers in a recent lottery game.

Steven Pound of St. Albert was in his driveway when he remembered he had a lottery ticket to check. After scanning his ticket, he discovered he had won $1 million in the August 16 Lotto Max draw.

“I was actually on my way to the store to buy my Classic Pack,” he said. “I saw all the numbers on the screen and had to scan the ticket another couple [of] times.”

“I guess you could say I was in a bit of disbelief,” he chuckled. “[Winning the lottery] is such a nice thought, but you never really think it’s going to happen to you. But it did – it does happen!”

While he hasn’t made any plans for his prize yet, he and his wife have been tossing around some ideas.

“We have some things that we want to do around our house,” he explained. “But overall, our plan is to put the money in the bank and invest. We’ll take what we need from it as we need it.”

“Maybe we’ll go on a vacation at some point,” he continued, “I’m sure we will in the future.”

Pound purchased his winning ticket from a Circle K location at 35 Giroux Road in St. Albert.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.