6 best Calgary food events to check out in May

We hope you’re hungry. May is bringing a host of mouth-watering food events to Calgary and we have the lowdown on some of the biggest and best.

It’s shaping up to be a big month for foodies, with festival season kicking off in style with several huge events taking over YYC.

So, if you’re looking to lock down your May calendar, here are some of the biggest events taking place in Calgary.

Take part in the ultimate celebration of the humble pizza. Restaurants across Calgary will be showcasing unique pies over the course of the week. Even if you don’t want to dine out, DoorDash will be the exclusive delivery partner for the event, so you can get a piping-hot pie delivered.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants across Calgary

Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout this 16-day event.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff

Calgary International Beerfest

At this enormous event, beers from hundreds of different breweries will be ready and waiting to be tasted. In addition to plenty of beer, you’ll be able to get your hands on eats from local vendors and check out some live music.

When: May 3 and 4, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: From $19.99 per person; buy tickets here

Celebrate 10 years of one of Calgary’s best ramen spots with dinner service for one night only in collaboration with Missy’s. There’ll be music, drinks and some delicious eats to get your hands on.

When: From 5:30 pm until sold out on May 4, 2024

Where: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

YYC CaesarFest

The Caesar may be one of Calgary’s culinary claims to fame, and what better way to celebrate the famed cocktail than with a whole festival dedicated to it? Dozens of vendors from the city will showcase their unique spin on the classic sip.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Where: The Big Four – Stampede Park, Calgary

Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here

Terroir Symposium

Whether you work in the hospitality industry or just take a keen interest in it, Terroir Symposium is a must-visit. This year, the annual forum has been split into two parts, with the first part taking place in May. There will be keynote speakers, workshops, and chefs from around the world visiting.

When: May 25 and 26, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: From $75 per person; buy tickets here