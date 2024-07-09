Macklemore rocks Flames jersey at Calgary Stampede concert

Macklemore made sure to show the Calgary Flames some love during a performance at the Cowboys Music Festival last night.

The American-born rapper was in town to play at the Calgary Stampede last night. Despite it being the offseason for the NHL, he was on stage rocking a Flames jersey during his set.

Macklemore rocking the Flaming C tonight 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/N9yLs3lmTG — James 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) July 9, 2024



Instead of going with a player on the roster, Macklemore put his name on the back with No. 24. The 41-year-old pulled out the jersey near the end of his show, wearing it while performing his 2011 hit “Can’t Hold Us.”



Macklemore was one of several performers who played inside the Cowboys Music Festival tent last night, with Flo Rida and Shaboozey both playing prior. It marked the fifth night of performances at Cowboys, which will continue with the rest of the Calgary Stampede through this coming Sunday.

Though it is early into summer and the offseason, there is plenty of optimism amongst Flames fans in Calgary about what lies ahead for their favourite team. Though the next few seasons could see some struggles, general manager Craig Conroy has done an excellent job thus far at building toward the future.

A big part of that came at this year’s draft, where the Flames could select Zayne Parekh and Matvei Gridin in the first round. Both players have since signed their entry-level deals, and are two of the most exciting prospects in the organization.

Conroy also made some moves on the opening day of free agency, signing Anthony Mantha, Jake Bean, Ryan Lomberg, and Devin Cooley to short-term deals. The most intriguing of the bunch is Mantha, who scored a combined 23 goals and 44 points this season split between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights.