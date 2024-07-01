Flames sign Anthony Mantha to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have signed free-agent Anthony Mantha to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Anthony Mantha to Calgary, 1 x $3.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

Mantha started the 2023-24 season with the Washington Capitals, but was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights near the deadline. In a combined 76 games, he scored 23 goals and 44 points.

This is a solid deal for the Flames, as AFPAnalytics projected Mantha to sign a three-year contract with an AAV of roughly $4.8 million. The one-year deal also means that the Flames could move him at the deadline if they are out of a playoff spot. The 29-year-old netted a second and and fourth-round pick when dealt at this year’s deadline.