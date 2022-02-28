Alberta town named one of the world's most loved destinations

It’s got charm, it’s got mountains, and now it’s been named one of the world’s most loved destinations. And it’s right here in Alberta.

We are talking about the town of Canmore, which has placed on the 2021 Tourism Sentiment Index top 100 most loved destinations around the world, based on consumer sentiment.

The sole spot from Alberta landed at #97 on the list with a tourism sentiment score of 23.59.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Canmore 🏔 (@visitcanmore)

Tourism Sentiment Index says the list was created by pouring through 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available on about 21,330 global destinations.

“To calculate the score, we collect all the conversations and content around a destination and, through natural language processing, filter to those that are driven by a destination’s tourism experiences or products,” the website states.

“The remaining data is classified as positive, neutral or negative as artificial intelligence deciphers sentiment from human expression.”

A top 50 of most loved destinations in Canada was released as well, with five spots in Alberta cracking that list.