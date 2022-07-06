A gorgeous location deserves a gorgeous home, and this spot in Canmore checks off all the boxes for a cool $3,900,000.

The home is located at 442 4th Street in the prestigious mountain town and boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to its Zoocasa listing.

If you think $3.9 million is pricey, then the most expensive home currently on the market in Alberta, which happens to be in Canmore, would knock your socks off.

This modern-alpine estate is giving that backwood nature woodsy energy, immersed with tons of trees surrounding it and, of course, beautiful views of the Alberta Rockies.

The home’s floating staircases and walnut ceilings are stunning, as is the backyard and its nice big patio. It reminds us of an Earls patio — except it’s all yours to enjoy!

Placed between the upper floors is the centre pavilion with an 18-feet glass wall system providing stellar views.

The kitchen dazzles with the best-of-the-best appliances, and that 250-bottle temperature-controlled wine storage is a wine lover’s dream. So fill those wine glasses ASAP!

The main bedroom offers a mountain view with a patio, a walk-in closet, laundry, an ensuite with a soaker tub, a steam shower and a cedar sauna.

Other key property features include a media room, gym, a beautiful garden and enough parking for four vehicles.

It’s also located just minutes away from the heart of South Canmore, so if you want to escape for a few weeks to a warmer climate in the winter months, rent this sucker out on Airbnb. This place would be a treat to stay in, let alone own.