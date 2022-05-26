It’s been two years since the 4th Street Lilac Festival happened in Calgary, and it’s making its exciting return this summer.

This triumphant comeback for the festival is set for June 5, 2022.

The announcement for all of the great food trucks from across the city that would be there was exciting enough, and now there is another wonderful aspect of the free event to look forward to.

The full lineup of world-class acts and award-winning live entertainment was just announced, and there’s even an extra stage to fit more into the day.

This year, there will be more than 50 local entertainers, musicians, and dance groups on six stages on 4th Street and 17th Avenue that are scheduled to play throughout the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilac Festival (@lilacfestyyc)

A few of the main headliners to look forward to include Amelie Patterson, a popular folk-pop singer and songwriter with an alt/pop sound, Carter and The Capitals, a five-piece funk group from Edmonton, and Mariya Stokes, a rising country music starlet with a retro style.

Check out the website here for a full lineup.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival is a one-day event that, in many ways, kicks off the summer for the city. It’s the first significant festival of the year and celebrates the community’s food, drink, art, music, etc.

4th Street is one of the best stretches of restaurants and bars in Calgary, and thousands of people can spend the day exploring them all, with unique vendors lining the road along the way.

This free event is an incredible place to party and have fun and a fantastic place to spend the day with the whole family.

With vendors, food trucks, and entertainment lined up, one of the year’s most fun days in YYC is almost here.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements for the 4th Street Lilac Festival that everyone has missed so much.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival

Address: 4th Street SW, between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive SW

When: June 5, 10 am to 6 pm

Price: Free