Kamala Harris is the least liked in this Canadian province

It turns out that US Vice President Kamala Harris is pretty popular in Canada, except for in one particular prairie province.

Following a rapid shift in the American political landscape over the past several weeks since President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would stand down in the next presidential election, polling company Abacus Data conducted a national survey to explore Canadians’ impressions of the US presidential candidates.

According to survey results, Canadians view Vice President Harris quite favourably, with a net impression of +27. Positive impressions are more than double negative impressions (48% vs 21%).

However, Canadians are more likely to have a positive impression of the presidential candidate everywhere but Alberta when broken down by province.

In Alberta, 33% said they hold a negative impression of Vice President Harris, although those who do are nearly tied with people who hold a positive impression (32%).

When it comes to former US President Donald Trump, impressions are overwhelmingly negative, with a net score of -37.61% of surveyed Canadians saying they hold a negative impression.

Nearly 50% had a “very negative” impression, while only 24% had a positive one.

According to Abacus, Joe Biden’s net favourable score in Canada right now is -12, with 27% positive and 39% negative.