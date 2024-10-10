Four Lotto 6/49 tickets sold in Alberta netted some BIG cash

Four lucky Albertans have won some life-changing money after a flurry of Lotto 6/49 tickets sold in Alberta were picked in last night’s draw.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says that the October 9 Lotto 6/49 saw someone in Calgary net $5 million on the classic draw, with the winning numbers of 20, 22, 23, 36, 46 and 47.

Another Calgary player won the game’s second-top prize, $126,788.20, after matching five of the six main draw numbers and the bonus number — 20, 22, 23, 36, 46, 47, and bonus 42. Two tickets won this prize; the second was purchased in British Columbia.

The big winnings didn’t stop there. A ticket purchased somewhere in the province (outside of Calgary and/or Edmonton) won $100,000, with the winning ticket matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn – 4591780.

A subscription player also won a wicked $250,000 Extra prize on last night’s draw. The WCLC says if you have a subscription either through Subscription Spot or Mail Order, you might want to check it, and you might hear from them soon. Last night’s winning Extra number was 4591780.

The WCLC would like to hear from the winners. They have one year to claim their prize and can start by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.

Alberta has seen some big wins recently, including one winner who wants to give back to a local animal shelter, one who has actually won the lottery TWICE, and another who could finally pay off their house. We love to see it!

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.