Alberta lottery winner teased by friends after netting second major win

A lottery winner in southern Alberta says his friends were quick to ask how much money he had won playing Lotto Max, as it’s not the first time he has struck lottery luck.

If he is playing the same numbers every time, we would sure like to know what they are!

David Serkin won $500,000 on the August 20 Lotto Max draw, and the Lethbridge local said he found out he had won when he scanned his ticket on the Lotto Spot app. Afterward, he showed his wife and brother.

“They needed a double-take,” he laughed while telling the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “My wife asked if I’d won $5,000 and I said, ‘No, $500,000!’”

“I also showed the guys I go for coffee with and told them I would be missing our coffees for a couple days to drive to Edmonton,” he added. “They asked, ‘How much did you win now??’ Because they know I won $250,000 about 12 years ago!”

As for what Serkin plans to do with his newfound windfall, he hopes to share the wealth with his wife and treat his friends to a dinner.

Serkin purchased his winning Lotto Max ticket from Circle K at 717 6 Avenue S in Lethbridge. He splits his prize with another Alberta winner who also correctly matched the selection for a Maxmillions prize in the August 20 Lotto Max draw: 4, 15, 20, 25, 29, 42, 43.

