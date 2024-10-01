A lucky lottery player in Alberta says he can finally pay off his house after netting a $400,000 Lotto Max win.

Leduc resident Justin Smits told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that he typically loves to buy both Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max and checks his tickets regularly on the Lotto Spot app.

“I scanned this one on the app but had to double-check WCLC’s website to confirm the numbers were right,” he told the WCLC. “I just didn’t believe it at first!”

Smits had won $405,564.40, and the first person he called after finding out about his life changing win was his father.

“I was pretty excited because I realized I’d be able to pay off my house,” he said. “I called my dad, and he congratulated me!”

On top of paying off his house, he’d also like to share the wealth with his siblings and his dad.

“I want to share some with them of whatever is left over,” he explained. “It feels pretty good to win!”

Smits purchased his Lotto Max ticket from High End Husky at 102 Southfork Drive in Leduc. He won his prize alongside someone in Ontario who also matched six out of seven numbers plus the Bonus number selected on the August 9 Lotto Max: 11, 16, 22, 25, 31, 41, 44 and Bonus 30.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.