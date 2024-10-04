A lottery winner in Alberta is hoping to give back to some four-legged friends she has made while volunteering at a local humane society.

Mia Kuiken of Edmonton won $1,000,010 on Western Max and sat on her ticket for almost a year, buying her tickets back in December 2023 when she purchased for several draws at once.

The winning ticket was for the Western Max January 23 draw, with the numbers 2, 4, 14, 25, 29, 35, and 37.

“I’ve been playing these numbers for years,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “When I saw I had won I was in shock—ecstatic and very excited!”

Kuiken told the WCLC that she also has the perfect plan for spending her windfall, telling it that she volunteers as a cat cuddler at the humane society, so she’s thinking about donating to them. In addition to a donation, Kuiken added that she’s always wanted to adopt a cat, and with the newfound cash, she just might do that now.

She said that besides her dream of getting a kitty, the win will help with savings and bills.

“It gives me a sense of relief,” she said. “It definitely will make things a lot easier.”

Kuiken purchased her winning Western Max ticket at Save-On-Foods at 1120 91 Street in Edmonton. She also won $10 on the same ticket.