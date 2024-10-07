Money moves: Someone in Calgary just won a BIG Lotto 6/49 prize

Someone in Calgary is $1 million richer, as a Lotto 6/49 ticket was sold somewhere in the city this weekend, holding the lucky numbers.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says that the October 5 Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw-winning selection ticket was 27854301-01, a white ball.

The WCLC would like to hear from the winner (or winners), who have one year to claim their prize and can start their claim by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.

On top of the win in Calgary, the WCLC says Alberta was the hot spot for the top Extra prize on Friday night’s October 4 Lotto Max draw. A ticket purchased somewhere in the province (outside of Calgary and/or Edmonton) won $250,000, with the winning Extra number being 6709336.

Alberta has seen some big wins recently, including one winner who wants to give back to a local animal shelter and another who could finally pay off their house. We love to see it!

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.