Line Friends is finally here!

If you don’t know what that is, it’s one of the world’s fastest-growing brands packed with cuteness and joy. This brand-new store is set to open in Calgary’s CF Chinook Centre on Friday, August 4.

This mall has so many popular spots to eat, but this store is an adorable place to shop for plushie characters such as Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky, and more.

Located across Sport Chek Women on Level 2, this pop-up will be held at the Sukoshi Mart, the go-to place for all things K-Beauty, anime, and Asian lifestyle.

Both Line Friends and BT21 characters will also be prominently featured around the store. For anyone out of the loop, BT21 is a set of eight characters that were created in collaboration with the wildly popular K-pop band BTS.

The lineup will start at 6 am on August 4.

With files from Amir Ali