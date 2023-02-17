Agent for Huberdeau calls out Flames "negativity" in tweet

Allan Walsh, the agent for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, doesn’t appear to be too happy with the Calgary Flames.

Walsh, whose total value of contracts in his portfolio tops $186 million, took aim at the Flames in a not-so-cryptic tweet lamenting the environment around the Calgary club.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. Also, negativity sucks the joy right out of players,” Walsh tweeted less than 20 minutes after the team’s 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on home ice.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. Also, negativity sucks the joy right out of players. cc: @NHLFlames — Allan Walsh (@walsha) February 17, 2023

Huberdeau was acquired by the Flames in a summer blockbuster in July, and promptly signed a monster eight-year, $84 million contract extension to remain with Calgary through the 2030-31 season — the largest inking in Flames franchise history.

He’s failed to live up to expectations, though, with just 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 52 games, after registering an NHL career-high 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) last season with the Florida Panthers.

Huberdeau is on pace for 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) — his worst NHL total since he recorded 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in just 31 games with Florida in 2016-17.

A report from Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts column Thursday suggested Calgary could be trying to acquire a winger to help jumpstart Huberdeau’s Flames tenure.

“Calgary is being careful, realizing this could end up being a summer where the Flames have to redefine who they are. One thing they are looking for: a winger who can open up space for Jonathan Huberdeau to create — like Anthony Duclair did in Florida,” Friedman wrote.

Calgary has sputtered, too.

The Flames, who won the Pacific Division last year with the second-highest point total in franchise history, sit in a share of the final wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with the Minnesota Wild at 61 points. The Wild have played one fewer game.

Calgary is 1-2-2 in the past five games.