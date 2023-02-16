Former Flames assistant coach Paul Jerrard passes away at 57

Paul Jerrard, an assistant at Omaha and former assistant coach with the Calgary Flames, has passed away at age 57 after a long battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of assistant coach, Paul Jerrard. Paul had been quietly fighting a long-term battle with cancer. Our program will be forever indebted to PJ for his countless positive impact,” Omaha hockey head coach Mike Gabinet said, according to the team’s website.

“PJ attacked each day with a team first attitude, vibrant enthusiasm, and an unmatched willingness to help grow and develop our young men. Knowing PJ first as my coach in pro hockey, and now having had the chance to work alongside him each day, I am beyond grateful for the lessons he shared and the loyal friendship we forged.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Paul Jerrard's family and friends following his passing. After his playing career, Paul spent 23 years coaching in the NCAA, AHL, and NHL, including 2 years with the Flames. A kind soul, Paul had an impact on all that knew him. Rest in peace❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZEiCv8wUHm — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 16, 2023

Jerrard, selected in the ninth round (No. 173) of the 1983 NHL Draft, had a four-year collegiate career at Lake Superior State University before pro stints with the Kalamazoo Wings and Hershey Bears. He also played five games with the Minnesota North Stars in 1988-89.

He was an assistant coach with the Dallas Stars from 2011-13, before serving in the same role with the Flames in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons alongside coach Glen Gulutzan, assistants Dave Cameron and Martin Gelinas, and goalie coach Jordan Sigalet. Jerrard was the only Black coach behind an NHL bench during his tenure with Calgary.

After his time with the Flames, Jerrard coached at Omaha for the past five seasons.

Omaha Athletics Mourns the Passing of Hockey Titan and Assistant Coach Paul Jerrard Release: https://t.co/6OIsS2vUk8 Rest In Peace Coach Jerrard pic.twitter.com/qj54SP0G6c — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) February 16, 2023

“There were no small jobs for PJ, and he never had a bad day, he made the people around him better and we will forever miss his presence in our locker room and lives,” Gabinet said. “He was a man who lived his life with great integrity, class, and the desire to always be the best role-model and citizen he could be.

“He was my coach, mentor, colleague and most importantly friend who will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Cheryl and daughters Catherine and Meaghan.”