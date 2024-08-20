"A wonderful ride": Beloved anchor Linda Olsen signs off from Global Calgary

One of Calgary’s most beloved news anchors has signed off one last time, with Global’s Linda Olsen delivering her last newscast Monday evening.

Olsen addressed viewers last night during her final newscast with the station, marking the end of nearly 30 years with Global News.

In a clip posted to the Global Calgary website, Olsen said: “As a born and raised Calgarian, it has been such an honour and a privilege for me to be a local journalist telling the stories of my hometown, and after 36 years, I am so grateful that I’ve had a front-row seat to see the city grow.”

“Thank you for all the kind words over the past month. I am so touched and grateful,” Olsen added before thanking her coworkers at Global Calgary and her family.

“I’m not exactly sure what is next, but I will definitely be out and about around town. It’s just been a wonderful ride. We have a very special job but we really believe in what we do and the importance of it so thank you for tuning in.”

Last month when news broke of Olsen leaving Global Calgary, she called the station her “second home” and said the people “are like family.”