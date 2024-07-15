NewsMedia

Beloved Global News anchor Linda Olsen announces departure

Jul 15 2024, 6:47 pm
Global News

One of Calgary’s most beloved news anchors has announced she’s leaving Global News after 29 years with the company.

Linda Olsen will no longer bring Calgarians their local news between 5 and 6 pm after August 19. 

“Linda has been a force in Calgary and the face of Global News in the community in which we serve,” said Ward Smith, senior vice president of Global News.

“While being a trustworthy and steady hand in front of the camera, Linda has been a wonderful friend and colleague behind the scenes, and a champion on behalf of those who needed one. We will miss Linda and are so excited for her to remain one of our cherished ambassadors.”

More to come… 

