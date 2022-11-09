Whippt Kitchen, a popular cake house and eatery, just opened its new location in Calgary.

While the first location is at 5329 72nd Avenue SE, this second outpost has opened in Britannia Plaza.

Specializing in making handcrafted desserts, cupcakes, custom cakes, luxurious pastries, wedding cakes, and more, this new spot is sure to be popular just like its other spot.

There are over 15 different options for desserts here, including donuts, French macarons, cake pops, cookie sandwiches, sparkle cookies, and so much more to satisfy your sweet tooth.

If you’re after one of the cakes, there are six different styles to choose from, and each one is customizable with additional decorations like a personalized greeting plaque, cake topper, custom candle packs, and more.

The signature cake has a minimalist style and is made with buttercream, and the other five options available are the luxe, theme, kids, cookie, and elegant cakes. Start with the type of cake you’re after, and then make it specific to your interests… and tastes. Star Wars fan? Get a Darth Vader chocolate cake.

Whether it’s a cake with a design of a popular TV show, fashion label, branded product, or album cover, you’re covered here.

If you’ve seen the cakes from this baking team before, you know how impressive they are.

Whippt Kitchen

Address: 812A 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram