NewsCurated

“Check your light setting”: Calgarian calls out bad drivers on Deerfoot

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jun 28 2024, 4:58 pm
“Check your light setting”: Calgarian calls out bad drivers on Deerfoot
ambrozinio/Shutterstock

If you’ve been frustrated by bad drivers on Deerfoot, you’re not alone. One Calgarian is calling out drivers for a bad habit that others agree runs rampant in the city.

In a post shared to Reddit this week, a user shared their experience of drivers who neglect to turn on their rear lights when it’s dark.

“Just because your headlights are on, doesn’t mean your rear lights are on!” reads the post.

They also highlighted the dangers of driving without proper lights on during this time of year when rain is more common and visibility is low.

Other people in the comments shared their frustrations and said it’s something they’ve seen “a ton all over the city.”

Deerfoot drivers Deerfoot drivers

Deerfoot drivers

It seems that tons of people have attempted to warn drivers who don’t have their rear lights turned on using the same method, without much success.

Deerfoot drivers

Deerfoot drivers

One suggestion that’s been given is to not rely on your car’s auto feature.

The government of British Columbia has some great safety tips here on tail lights like common misconceptions and how to check whether yours are on.

At least you know now, if someone is flashing their high beams at you on Deerfoot, they might be trying to tell you something!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop