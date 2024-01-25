Keg restaurants voted one of the best places to work in Canada

The results are in! Forbes has released its list of Canada’s Best Employers, and only one restaurant company cracked the top 200.

The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, one of Canada’s most popular restaurant chains, came in at number 13 for best places to work in the country, way above any other Canadian restaurant group.

The Canadian Brewhouse came in at 203, Cactus Club Cafe at 251, Earls at 287, and Moxie’s Restaurant and Bar at 292.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to compile data from a survey of more than 40,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions with at least 500 employees.

Participants were asked to rate their employer based on a number of criteria, including salary, gender pay equity, work flexibility, opportunities for promotion, and on-the-job training.

They were also asked if they would recommend their employer to others.

The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, which is based in Richmond, BC, has over 10,000 employees across Canada.

The steakhouse managed to score a higher rating than Google, lululemon, and Apple. The Hershey Company placed first on the annual list of best places to work.

To see who else made the ranking, click here.

With files from Karen Doradea and Hogan Short