Prepare to tack some extra time on when you visit Banff National Park this year, with road construction on tap for the bustling Lake Louise Drive.

Parks Canada says construction on the drive is set to begin as early as April, and summer visitors are reminded to plan ahead, prepare for delays, and book a shuttle if they are planning to see Lake Louise or Moraine Lake.

The drive is estimated to host about 1 million vehicles every year, with the road connecting the community of Lake Louise to upper Lake Louise and Moraine Lake, which are two of the most visited destinations in Banff National Park.

“Over the last ten years vehicle traffic on Lake Louise Drive has risen by roughly 70%,” Parks Canada added.

According to the Parks Canada website, proposed construction this year includes asphalt resurfacing and road repairs, a proposed roundabout for the intersection at Sentinel Road, Fairview Drive, and Lake Louise Drive, better traffic flow that connects St. Piran, Chateau Lake Louise, and Upper Lake Louise parking that will ensure pedestrian safety, and improvements to Fairview day-use area.

Updated signage, road painting, lights, and arrows to improve pedestrian crossings and sharing of the road is also on the table.

The area is no stranger to construction work– last year, the drive underwent a rehabilitation and modernization project with an estimated price tag of $9.8 million.