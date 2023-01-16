Moraine Lake named one of the best places to visit in the world

It’s one of the most iconic spots in Canada, and Moraine Lake has just been named to yet another ranking of some of the best places to visit on Earth.

Busy Tourist rounded up the 50 best vacation spots and places to visit in the world, with Banff National Park’s very own Moraine Lake landing at #23 on the list, right after The Colosseum in Rome.

“Moraine Lake is often referred to as the earth’s most stunning and picturesque lake,” the ranking stated.

“The deep, bright turquoise waves gently lap across the rippling lake, and a mineral-rich content allows for a truly brilliant and vibrant hue.”

The only other spot in Canada to be included was Niagara Falls. If you want to be a globetrotter and check out all 50 places, you can do so here.

Access to Moraine Lake is changing this year, with Parks Canada stating that Moraine Lake Road will be closed to personal vehicles, to the disapproval of some, including one politician in Alberta.

Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit, and commercial buses are permitted to drive up to the dazzling lake from June to mid-October.

Full information on parking in the Lake Louise area can be found here.