Some major road construction is coming to Banff National Park this year

Prepare to tack some extra time when you visit Banff National Park this year, with numerous road construction projects on tap across the park.

The Government of Canada announced $71 million on Monday for priority projects in Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, and Banff national parks.

The projects that were announced are all primarily beginning this year, with some having initial preparation or design work conducted in 2022.

The first project listed was the Lake Louise Drive rehabilitation and modernization, with an estimated price tag of $9.8 million.

The project states that Lake Louise Drive will be redesigned to accommodate transit infrastructure, private vehicles and cyclists to safely move visitors to Lake Louise and Moraine Lake.

“This roadway hosts over one million vehicles each year, and new traffic control measures and road design for a variety of transportation options will provide safer access and improved visitor experience,” Parks Canada said.

Lake Louise Drive also intersects an important wildlife corridor so the designs will include methods of improving habitat connectivity to allow for the safe movement of wildlife. Repairs and redesign of the road, along with new signage, will welcome visitors and improve travellers’ experience between the Trans-Canada Highway and the lakes.

Another project will see two sections of the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park between Castle Junction and Lake Louise undergo necessary roadway paving and associated improvements, which could include fencing, retaining walls, culverts and shoulder widening, as required.

To support sustainability, asphalt materials will be recycled where possible. The project is expected to start in 2023 and traffic will be affected in these two sections during construction. The estimated total for the project is pegged at $11.3 million.

The Highway 11 roadway rehabilitation is estimated to cost $4.3 million and will see a 6.3 kilometres section of Highway 11 in Banff National Park undergo extensive renovations to stabilize the adjacent slopes, re-pave the surface and possibly replace guardrails and culverts, and remove an old kiosk island to improve road safety. The project is expected to start in 2023 and traffic will be affected during construction.

Another project will not only impact Banff but Jasper National Park too, with an Icefields Parkway/93 North roadway rehabilitation set to cost an estimated $11.3 million.

Parks Canada stated that a section of the Icefields Parkway near Poboktan Creek in Jasper National Park requires reconstruction to address a freeze-thaw resiliency deficit and improve geohazard mitigations. This project will address the ongoing disruption to the roadway and improve roadway safety. The Nigel Creek Bridge in Banff National Park will undergo repairs and reconstruction to its southwestern abutment and the supporting slope will be further netted to provide erosion protection and sustain the life of the bridge while improving roadway travel.

“Canada’s national parks are core to our Canadian identity and to our tourism portfolio. Our government works with local Indigenous groups and rural communities to ensure that we provide visitors with high-quality experiences while protecting our natural wonders for future generations,” said Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism, associate minister of finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre in a news release.

“Today’s investments will upgrade critical infrastructure in national parks across Canada, improving the quality of life for surrounding communities while keeping the parks safe and accessible all year round.”

You can check out the full list of projects here.